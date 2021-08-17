Tornado warning issued for Bedford and Campbell counties expires

At 5:35 p.m., The National Weather Service issued a new tornado warning.

The warning covers Campbell County and Bedford County.

It’s expired at 6:00 p.m.

Lynchburg was taken out of the warning at about 5:54 p.m.

It was the fifth warning issued for our area on Tuesday. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, others expired at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent in Franklin County expired at 4:15 p.m.

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.