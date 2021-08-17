Cloudy icon
Tornado warning issued for Bedford and Campbell counties expires

Areas highlighted below is included in the warning

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tornado warning issued on August 17, 2021.
At 5:35 p.m., The National Weather Service issued a new tornado warning.

The warning covers Campbell County and Bedford County.

It’s expired at 6:00 p.m.

Lynchburg was taken out of the warning at about 5:54 p.m.

It was the fifth warning issued for our area on Tuesday. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, others expired at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent in Franklin County expired at 4:15 p.m.

[Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest Virginia ahead of Fred’s arrival]

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.

