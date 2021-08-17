Cloudy icon
Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest Virginia ahead of Fred’s arrival

Watch expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tornado watch issued on Aug. 17, 2021 ahead of Fred's arrival

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple counties in cities in Southwest Virginia.

The are included in the watch are Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Smyth and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Galax, Martinsville and Radford.

[Download our app! Fred to bring flood, severe threat Tuesday night]

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

