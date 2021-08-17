Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest Virginia ahead of Fred’s arrival

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple counties in cities in Southwest Virginia.

The are included in the watch are Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Smyth and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Galax, Martinsville and Radford.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.