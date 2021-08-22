Henri to make landfall in the Northeast Sunday; local weather stays hot, mainly dry

Hurricane Henri forecast track (as of 5 a.m. Sunday)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been thirty years since a hurricane made landfall in the Northeast. The last storm to do so was Hurricane Bob in 1991.

Hurricane Henri is poised to break the streak Sunday, as the National Hurricane Center forecast track brings the storm onshore by lunchtime.

Hurricane warnings are posted for Long Island and coastal Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Areas further from the center of Henri could feel tropical storm conditions Sunday.

Tropical watches & warnings from Hurricane Henri

The threats from Henri in these areas include heavy rain, flooding, storm surge, strong wind and isolated tornadoes.

While our brethren in New England are bracing for the hurricane, we’ll enjoy low-drama summer weather at home!

Look for hot and humid conditions, especially in the afternoon. Rain/storm chances stay low today at just 20-percent.

Sunday's local forecast

The heat is forecast to build as we head into the new work week. Tuesday is projected to be the hottest day with some areas reaching the mid 90s.

The average high for late August is 86 degrees in Roanoke and we expect to exceed that mark each day through Saturday.

Forecast highs - next seven days

While we’re dealing with the heat, there won’t be much rain to cool us off.

The most promising days for isolated storms appear to be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. A widespread, soaking rain is NOT in the forecast over the next week.

Hopefully, your lawn and/or garden got enough rain last week!