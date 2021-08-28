Hot weekend with isolated storms; Ida takes aim at Gulf Coast

ROANOKE, Va. – Our recent heat wave has stretched to six days and it will roll on this weekend. Look for highs outside of the mountains to reach 90 degrees or higher both days.

The only relief will come from isolated storms during the afternoons. We’ve pegged the chances today and tomorrow in the 30-percent category.

Weekend rain chance explainer (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, which could lead to localized flooding.

We also could see some lightning in any storm, but other forms of severe weather like strong wind, hail and/or tornadoes appear unlikely.

Storm threats this weekend (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This summery pattern is expected to continue into the first couple days of the work week, but we have some changes in store for us by Wednesday!

The remnants of Hurricane Ida and a front will help provide a dip in the temperatures.

Temperature trend - next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There is also the potential for heavy rain and flooding Wednesday into Thursday as the tropical moisture heads our way.

Any shifts in the track will change our potential impacts from Ida’s remnants, so you should check back for updates.

Hurricane Ida forecast track and rainfall (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the tropical system clears out of the area, we’ll likely enjoy sunshine on Friday.