Cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons take us through first half of Labor Day weekend

A few showers move into the area Sunday. Otherwise, Labor Day weekend looks nice!

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: fall, autumn, labor day, your local weather authority
Cool morning and warm afternoon Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us may be tempted to start Friday off with a light coat or long sleeves. It feels like fall out there! Early morning temperatures start in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s before rising back into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/3/2021

Sunshine and low humidity make for a nearly perfect combination, stretching into the early evening hours Friday. You can’t ask for better weather for high school football and the Virginia Tech home opener.

Friday night football forecast - 9/3/2021

We’ll turn slightly warmer Saturday ahead of a weak front. This front may be just enough to squeeze out a few afternoon and evening showers Sunday, with a few lingering south of US 460 Monday morning.

FutureTracker - Sunday afternoon

Otherwise, Labor Day weekend is in good shape for the most part! We won’t be quite as warm Sunday, due to increased clouds, but we will be a bit more humid. Humidity levels should gradually come down a touch by Monday afternoon.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2021

Beyond that, we’re tracking a dip in the jet stream. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler than average mid to late next week, but it will likely help guide Hurricane Larry away from U.S. soil.

What we're tracking - 9/9/2021

That’s great news for events like Blue Ridge Rock Fest and the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival.

