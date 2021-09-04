Warm holiday weekend with showers possible by Sunday and Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of us are off work and/or school the next three days as summer unofficially comes to an end with Labor Day weekend.
If I had to pick the best day of the holiday weekend, it would be today! After a cool start, look for temperatures to warm to seasonable levels by afternoon.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds overhead and no chance for rain.
The reason we’re starting the weekend on such a nice note? A center of high pressure will be right on top of us.
It should keep humidity levels in check through the day.
We’ll see some changes on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. It’s likely to feel a touch more humid and we’ll have more clouds around.
The front could also spark some showers tomorrow. It appears the highest chance for rain will be in our western mountains.
It’s a 40-percent chance for the New River Valley and Highlands and 30-percent for the other zones.
More showers and storms are possible Sunday night and Monday morning. It appears we’ll be mainly dry past that point.