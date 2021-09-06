Happy Labor Day! Sunshine arrives late to the office

ROANOKE, Va. – While some of you may be taking the day off, sunshine still plans on going to work. It just may arrive a little late to the office. No big deal! We’ll see dropping humidity levels and afternoon highs mainly in the low to mid 80s Labor Day.

Any plans to grill or go out on the lake will go off without any trouble weather-wise. Enjoy!

Grilling planner for Labor Day

Our second front of the week arrives late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will spark some showers and storms, moving west to east. Behind that front, the humidity drops - making things feel like early fall again.

Cold front #2 of the week brings showers followed by a drop in humidity

That will especially be the case by Friday and Saturday mornings, when temperatures drop into the 50s - much like they will Tuesday morning.

Morning lows through Saturday, 9/11/2021

This second cold front will also help save the U.S. from any impact out of Larry. Larry is a beast of a hurricane as of Monday, but will thankfully be steered away from U.S. soil by our cold front.

Cold front #2 steers Larry away from U.S. soil later this week

Aside from Larry, there’s a low chance that ‘Mindy’ develops in the Gulf of Mexico before riding up the East Coast this weekend. It’s unlikely that we feel any impact from that.

Ad

Tropical tracker as of 2:45 a.m. Monday, 9/6/2021

So, events like the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival should be uninterrupted with seasonable weather this coming weekend.