Flipping from a crisp, fall feel to summer heat and humidity this weekend

Flipping the switch from fall to summer this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re a fan of cool fall mornings, you’re loving this start to our Saturday! Many of us are waking up in the 50s.

After the crisp start, we’ll see temperatures warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon. Our forecast highs will be a degree or two above-average for mid-September.

We’ll also enjoy mostly sunny skies and low humidity for the first day of the weekend.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

High pressure will be right on top of us today, but it will shift south by Sunday. That means the temperatures will run hotter by afternoon.

We’re looking at a 35-degree warm-up from now to 3 or 4 p.m. tomorrow!

Sunday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also have extra moisture moving in tomorrow. It appears the humidity will stick with us through the work week.

Dew point scale - Sunday and beyond (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re not expecting a whole lot of rain this week. At the moment, the days with the best odds for a storm are Thursday and Friday.

Switching gears to the tropics, Hurricane Larry will send feet of snow to Greenland this weekend. Yes, you read that right: FEET of snow.

There are three other systems to keep our eye on. The one that has the best odds of forming? The one in the Gulf, which could potentially get the name Nicholas.

Tropical tracker - next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It doesn’t appear that we have any local worry with the tropics this week, but we’ll let you know if that changes.