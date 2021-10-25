Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the Lynchburg area and Southside Monday evening

Severe thunderstorm watch for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax, Henry and Pittslyvania Counties, along with the cities of Danville, Lynchburg and Martinsville until 1 a.m. Tuesday (10/26/2021)

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking thunderstorms this evening and there is potential for some of the storms to strengthen.

The zones that we are watching closest for severe weather are the Lynchburg area and Southside. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania Counties, along with the cities of Danville, Lynchburg and Martinsville until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The primary threat in any strong-to-severe storms will be damaging wind gusts, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado and/or some hail.

The Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands are mainly in the clear, although you may still see some rain this evening and tonight.