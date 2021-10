The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Halifax County

The warning expired at 8:45 p.m.

The warning covers areas that include South Boston, Halifax, Clover, Ingram, Scottsburg, Cluster Springs and Dryburg.

At 8:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Elmo, or near Ingram, moving east at 25 mph, according to NWS.