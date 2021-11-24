We’re all frozen turkeys Wednesday morning; thawing by Thanksgiving Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning’s temperatures have started out as some of the lowest so far this season. Sunshine comes to the rescue. Without the stiff breeze we had Tuesday, we have the opportunity to warm up a bit more Wednesday afternoon.

Most high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/24/2021

High pressure continues to move south. Clockwise wind around it will push the air in from the west and southwest, allowing us to warm up even more Thanksgiving Day after another chilly start.

High pressure helps send warmer air our way Thanksgiving Day

A cold front brings very scattered showers to the region late Thursday night into very early Black Friday morning. Notice, however, that snow begins to pile up on the west-facing slopes.

Cold front moves through late Thursday night into early Friday morning

That’s a sign of the colder air that will move back into the region, riding along a gusty, northwest wind at times Black Friday.

Cold air and gusty wind return by Black Friday

High temperatures Thanksgiving Day reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for much of the area. By Black Friday, temperatures drop from morning to afternoon in the higher elevations, while staying fairly steady elsewhere.

Ad

Hourly planner for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday - 2021

From the weekend through next week, multiple dips in the jet stream will drag in colder air thanks to the increasing loss of daylight and increasing snowpack in Canada.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day temperature outlook through 12/3/2021

The bulk of the warmer air will stay anchored over the western half of the U.S. through the first few days of December.