Feeling like October AGAIN today!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonal warmth, you’re going to love today’s weather too! We begin the day very mild, in the 40s and 50s. Although that may sound a bit chilly, our average low this time of the year is in the middle 30s.

AM Planner

By this afternoon, highs will be very similar to Thursday, as we warm back into the 60s and low 70s.

Today

For the weekend ahead, temperatures remain on the warm side on Saturday. By Sunday, a front knocks temperatures back down to the 40s and 50s.

Weekend Planner

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you may be in more luck! The Climate Prediction Center is expecting temperatures to run above average as we look 8-14 days out!