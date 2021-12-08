Fall, winter battle it out over southwest, central Virginia the rest of the week

Winter and fall battle it out for control over our weather this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak storm system is gliding to our south and having to fight through some dry air here. That limits any chance of wintry weather during the first half of the day, with the Highlands getting the best chance of flurries/snow showers.

Hour-by-hour snow chances in the Highlands - Wednesday

Any accumulation looks light, on the grass and in higher elevations.

As clouds break up and the wind picks up a bit, we’ll see temperatures rise into the 40s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 12/8/2021

Clouds continue to break, leaving us with a good view of the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus Wednesday evening.

The moon and Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in the evening sky Wednesday

Make sure you bundle up, as temperatures will continue to work their way down into the 20s to near 30° first thing Thursday morning.

Overnight lows dip into the 20s to near 30

We’ll be chilly Thursday. By Friday, a front lifts to the north with a few showers forming along it. It won’t be anything widespread.

Few showers develop Friday afternoon

Warm air continues to rise north Saturday, with near-record highs in the forecast.

Near-record warmth expected late Saturday morning/Saturday afternoon

That’s prior to a line of rain (possible thunder) that moves west to east during the afternoon and evening.

Line of rain and storms expected Saturday afternoon and evening

We’ll turn briefly cooler Sunday before temperatures rise again next week. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook takes us through the final week of fall. With the jet stream located so far to the north, there’s a high likelihood that we finish out the season unseasonably warm.

Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlooks for 12/15 through 12/21/2021

