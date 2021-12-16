Warming up! Feeling more like October than December the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Stop me if you’ve heard this before, it’s a cold morning in Southwest and Central Virginia. We should be used to this by now, because remember, it’s December!

It’s another day to dress in layers, though, because temperatures will be warming awfully quickly through the morning and into the afternoon.

Our highs are forecast to run in the 60s this afternoon, well above-average for this time of year. We’ll also enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures stay elevated through Friday and Saturday. In fact, we’ll be running 15 to 20 degrees above-average.

The warm-up is being caused by a large ridge in the upper air pattern that is centered to the south of us.

Upper air pattern - Saturday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the warmth, we’ll have extra clouds and scattered shower chances Friday and Saturday. Not everyone gets wet, but we’ll take any rain we can get.

Here’s a snapshot of temperatures, cloud cover and precipitation at 5 p.m. Friday.

Future Tracker - Friday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A cold front is projected to move through the region on Saturday. Following the front, we’ll turn much cooler by Sunday!

Look for temperatures closer to December averages to wrap up the weekend.

What we're tracking - Sunday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures stay close to or slightly above-average early next week as winter officially begins. It appears the new season will begin with sunshine and dry conditions.