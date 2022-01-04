Winter wonderland alert! More snow may be on the way Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you excited to potentially see more snow this week? Your Local Weather Authority released the first call snow map for Thursday night.

After a winter wonderland on Monday, the second batch of snow moves in late Thursday night from west to east. As for timing, we’ll keep you updated on Wednesday as we track the storm and learn more.

This time around, the snow will take no time to stick since we have cold air in place.

A few quick notes on round 2 of snow:

This is a quick-mover.

This doesn’t have as much moisture. Snow won’t fall as heavily as it did on Monday.

A wobble of 25 miles in the storm track would cause us to shift these lines west or east.

We’re dry by the Friday morning commute, but temperatures will have dropped big time by then. However, we’re expecting to see issues then too.

It will be very cold Friday and Saturday morning likely colder than how Tuesday felt.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes that may come!