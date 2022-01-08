Coldest air in 2-3 years gives way to rain by the end of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning! We are feeling some frigid temperatures as we get the second weekend of 2022 started.

In fact, it’s the coldest morning since 2020 for Blacksburg and Roanoke! This kind of cold has been missing from Lynchburg for even longer. Hill City residents are looking at their lowest temperatures since January 2019.

Coldest air in 2-3 years - Blacksburg, Roanoke and Lynchburg (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The good news in our forecast is the abundant sunshine that we expect to start the weekend. The bad news is that temperatures won’t recover much by afternoon.

We’re looking at highs about 10 degrees below-average across the area.

Average vs. Forecast highs - Saturday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll cloud up a bit overnight ahead of our next front, which is poised to bring rain on Sunday.

It does not appear the rain will be here first thing in the morning, so any early plans you have should still be good to go.

What we're tracking - Sunday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the front gets closer and eventually passes through, we’ll see the coverage of showers increase.

It appears the wettest part of the day for many of us will be the afternoon and/or evening.

Ad

What we're tracking Sunday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Recent precipitation has alleviated severe drought conditions across the region, but we’re still abnormally dry or in a moderate drought in many areas.

Sunday’s rain should be helpful in that department. There could be some spots that pick up close to an inch of rain.

Rainfall forecast - Sunday into Sunday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, look for quiet and chilly conditions early in the work week. Temperatures are expected to go closer to average or even slightly above-average later in the week.