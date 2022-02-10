Hold on! Spring-like afternoons come before strong cold front this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Man, was Wednesday nice or what?!

We pretty much get a repeat performance of that Thursday with a decent amount of sun and a gusty wind. Highs range from the lower 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in Southside. Those in between the two will split the difference.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/10/2022

Friday will be even warmer, as the wind kicks in out of the southwest. It will feel more like March these next few days.

What we're tracking by Friday, 2/11/2022

Don’t get too used to that, though. A strong cold front comes in after Saturday. Behind that, a piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be enough to produce some snow.

Upper level winds and precipitation by Super Bowl Sunday 2022

That said, this doesn’t have the makings of “the big one.”

It’s possible, given these circumstances, that we see an inch of snow. Any hope of three inches or more would probably be confined to some higher mountains. Anything more than that is going to be very tough to get.

Odds of accumulating snow Super Bowl Sunday 2022

Regardless, we turn much colder by Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day.

Weekend forecast through 2/14/2022

High pressure drifting to the east will bring the return of milder air next week before rain arrives.