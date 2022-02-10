Hold on! Spring-like afternoons come before strong cold front this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Man, was Wednesday nice or what?!
We pretty much get a repeat performance of that Thursday with a decent amount of sun and a gusty wind. Highs range from the lower 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in Southside. Those in between the two will split the difference.
Friday will be even warmer, as the wind kicks in out of the southwest. It will feel more like March these next few days.
Don’t get too used to that, though. A strong cold front comes in after Saturday. Behind that, a piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be enough to produce some snow.
That said, this doesn’t have the makings of “the big one.”
It’s possible, given these circumstances, that we see an inch of snow. Any hope of three inches or more would probably be confined to some higher mountains. Anything more than that is going to be very tough to get.
Regardless, we turn much colder by Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day.
High pressure drifting to the east will bring the return of milder air next week before rain arrives.