Summer-like start to the week before weather pattern turns stormy

ROANOKE, Va. – Following periods of showers and storms this past weekend, we get a break from the action Monday.

After patches of fog early in the morning, sunshine goes to work and puts temperatures in the 80s across much of the area. The exception to that will be the mountains, where highs reach the middle to upper 70s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/2/2022

Tuesday will be quite warm as well, but a front nearby will help to squeeze the warmth and humidity out in the form of scattered showers and storms after 2 p.m.

Chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday after roughly 2 p.m.

That chance lingers into Wednesday afternoon and evening as well after temperatures peak in the 80s.

Later in the week, we’ll track an area of low pressure that’s mostly cut off from the rest of the air flow above us. This means periods of rain and storms will be likely from Thursday night through possibly as late as Sunday morning.

Cutoff low pressure to bring periods of rain and storms later in the week

With low pressure likely moving east of the area by Mother’s Day, we’re forecasting decreasing clouds and overall pleasant weather. Highs reach the 60s and 70s for Mom!

Forecast for Mother's Day weekend 2022

Be sure to download our weather app for any and all updates ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.