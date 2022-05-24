Unseasonably cool, cloudy weather lingers once rain leaves

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re noticeably cooler and wetter following our first heat wave of the year.

Rain showers continue for parts of the area Tuesday morning before moving east with our storm system.

Showers become much less numerous from morning to afternoon Tuesday

Pockets of mist and drizzle will be possible into the afternoon under a blanket of clouds.

High pressure to the northeast and low pressure moving offshore combine forces to bring the air in from the northeast. That air banks up against the mountains creating the wedge - otherwise known as cold air damming.

How the wedge plays an important role on our weather Tuesday

Therefore, temperatures Tuesday will only reach about 59 to 64°.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Wednesday won’t be much warmer with highs only reaching 65 to 70°. Clouds linger as the wedge keeps firm control of our weather.

This wedge will slowly break up Thursday ahead of another slow-moving storm system. This brings the chance for evening/nighttime showers and storms Thursday.

Next chance for rain and storms late Thursday and Friday

We still maintain a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, at which point flooding will become a possible concern (given how much rain we’ve seen the last day or so).

This storm slowly moves north and east of the area, leaving the chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms Saturday.

Sunday and Memorial Day, however, look warmer and mostly dry.

Forecast for Memorial Day weekend - 2022

For updates on the holiday weekend forecast, make sure to check back occasionally by downloading our weather app.