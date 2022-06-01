NWS confirms tornado in Charlotte County during May 27 storms

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – We’ve known for a few days that an EF-2 tornado touched down last Friday in Bedford County. The community has been picking up the pieces since. Now, we know a second tornado touched down in our area that day, following a National Weather Service (NWS) storm survey.

NWS Blacksburg meteorologists traveled to Charlotte County to survey the damage Wednesday. They say the twister touched down along the western end of Green View Road, about 1.6 miles south-southwest of Chandlers Fork. It happened at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The tornado was rated EF-1 with maximum wind gusts of 95 miles per hour. It was on the ground for just 0.06 miles and was 60 yards wide.

Numerous trees were snapped or uprooted by the tornado. Some of the downed trees caused extensive damage to a home along Green View Road. At the end of the tornado’s path, power lines and more trees were down.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported.