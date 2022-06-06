Monday to be third straight day of sunshine, low humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – You’d be hard-pressed to find better weather than what we saw this past weekend, and that’s a trend that will continue into Monday. Low humidity and fair weather cumulus clouds will take us through the afternoon.

Overall, temperatures will reach seasonable levels - 70s in the mountains and 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 6/6/2022

We may not be quite as warm Tuesday. A weakening cluster of storms will throw more clouds in our direction. Any boundaries left over from that cluster of storms will trigger more hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms return Tuesday

With a front nearby Wednesday, we once again see the chance for storms. Some of those could wind up being strong to severe.

Scattered showers and storms continue Wednesday

Following that, humidity levels drop a bit Thursday and Friday. That said, we’ll be quite warm each afternoon with highs well into the 80s.

Saturday offers another chance for showers and storms as humidity levels rise and another front moves closer to us.

Another rise in humidity levels, storm chances Saturday

Once that front passes, the wind will shift out of the northwest. That means lower humidity and a mix of clouds and sun for the back half of the weekend.

Turning more pleasant, less humid by Sunday

Sunday’s highs will mainly be in the 70s after starting in the 50s.