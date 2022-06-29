Summer heat, humidity, storms all gradually return to the forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – After a few days with low humidity, more typical summer-like weather gradually returns to the forecast.

With a dip in the jet stream retreating northward, temperatures will climb a few additional degrees Wednesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday afternoon

A southeast breeze at the surface may help trigger a few isolated storms in the afternoon. The best chance will be along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Thursday stays mostly dry, which affords us the opportunity to heat up even more. Highs will mostly reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday afternoon

That’s where high temperatures will (mostly) be throughout the 4th of July weekend. With a nearby front, however, we’ll see the daily chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Daily storm chances through the 4th of July

You’ll need to have a Plan B for any outdoor plans, so make sure you download our app to keep tabs on the radar and alerts. Any storms that form Friday through Monday will be slow-movers, so localized flooding will become possible.

Come time for area fireworks shows, the chance for storms is low but not zero. It’ll be muggy and buggy, though, with temperatures mostly around 75 to 80°.