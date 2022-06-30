Rinse, repeat: Heat, humidity and storm chances through 4th of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – June went by in a flash (it seems). We wrap up the month with hotter and noticeably more humid air.
Highs Thursday reach the upper 80s and lower 90s outside of the mountains.
We’ll be a touch hotter Friday, though we’ll throw some storms into the mix.
That chance (while scattered) will be slightly higher in areas along and west of the Parkway during the afternoon and evening hours.
A front nearby is going to team up with our heat and humidity, giving us the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the holiday weekend.
That chance appears to be highest Sunday.
Any storms that do form won’t move very quickly, so localized flooding is a possibility. That said, don’t count on getting wet every single day (hence the term scattered).
