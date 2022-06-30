Rinse, repeat: Heat, humidity and storm chances through 4th of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – June went by in a flash (it seems). We wrap up the month with hotter and noticeably more humid air.

Highs Thursday reach the upper 80s and lower 90s outside of the mountains.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 6/30/2022

We’ll be a touch hotter Friday, though we’ll throw some storms into the mix.

That chance (while scattered) will be slightly higher in areas along and west of the Parkway during the afternoon and evening hours.

Storm coverage Friday afternoon and evening

A front nearby is going to team up with our heat and humidity, giving us the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the holiday weekend.

Front leads to daily scattered storm chance during the holiday weekend

That chance appears to be highest Sunday.

4th of July weekend forecast - 2022

Any storms that do form won’t move very quickly, so localized flooding is a possibility. That said, don’t count on getting wet every single day (hence the term scattered).

Make sure you download our app, so you can keep an eye on the radar or any alerts while out and about this 4th of July weekend.