Summer heat, occasional storms precede late week drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stormy weekend at times, much of Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and hot. That said, a few pop-up storms will be possible during the heat of the day each afternoon.

Two-day zone forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

While these won’t be numerous in nature, anything that forms will move slowly. Ponding on the roads or minor flooding cannot 100% be ruled out, but most of the area avoids that issue.

Come Wednesday and Thursday, however, storms turn more numerous. And yes, they will be slow-movers too. These form along a front that will stall nearby mid-week, but then finally get a move-on late Thursday into Friday.

Front to produce more numerous showers and storms Wednesday

Arguably, the most noticeable feature with this front is the large drop in humidity that follows its passage. It will feel much more comfortable Friday into the weekend.

Humidity levels drop off big-time heading into the weekend

Morning lows drop into the 50s for some of us Saturday and Sunday, giving the A/C a much-needed break.

Morning low temperatures Saturday, 8/13/2022

This will also give us a good chance to scope out some Perseid meteors. The annual shower’s peak will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Try to avoid any city lights and any moonlight too.

Perseid meteor shower to peak Saturday night into Sunday morning

Regardless, a beautiful weekend is on tap for us with high temperatures peaking slightly below average for mid-August.

Forecast for the weekend of 8/12 to 8/14/2022

To stay up to date on the latest forecasts, make sure to download our weather app.