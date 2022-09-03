Get outside! Saturday to offer best weather of the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to Labor Day weekend! It’s what many people consider to be the final weekend of summer and it appears we’ll get it off to a good start with the weather.

Many of you will walk out the door to temperatures in the 60s. We warm up in the 80s for the afternoon high.

Saturday high temperatures

You can also expect tolerable humidity and partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of you stay dry today.

The chance for showers and storms comes up a bit Sunday and Labor Day as an upper level trough draws closer to the region. We’ll also have a stationary front at the surface.

Upper level pattern - Monday

While the highest rain totals will be north and west of the region, we still could pick up some healthy totals out of the scattered storms.

Here’s a projection from the Euro (ECMWF) model through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Rainfall forecast - Labor Day weekend

The rain could be enough to cause the risk for localized flooding.

The risk will be mainly across our western mountains tomorrow, then across the entire viewing area on Labor Day.

Flood threat - Sunday & Labor Day

We’ll head into the new work week with small shower/storm chances and variable temperatures.