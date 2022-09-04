Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today.

Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.

Here’s the hour-by-hour chances.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Outside of the rain and storms, it will be another warm and humid day. You can expect highs in the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

These temperatures compare favorably to the average for this time of year.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll have more storms to track on Labor Day. The forecast is zone-specific, as we expect wetter weather in the New River Valley and Highlands.

If you live in Roanoke, Lynchburg and/or Southside, your chance for rain Monday is 40-percent.

Rain/storm coverage - Labor Day (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The weather stays active through Tuesday as more showers and storms will be in the forecast.

At any point through Tuesday, localized flooding could develop. Look at the maps below for the areas we’ll be watching each day.

Ad

Flood threat - Through Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The models are telling us that drier weather will take over past Tuesday, but stay tuned for updates as we get a clearer picture of the outlook.