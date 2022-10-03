Finally! Some sunshine returns Monday after consecutive days of grey

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of overcast, the sun will finally break out at times Monday.
Instead of temperatures peaking in the 50s, we’ll see them peak in the 60s during the afternoon.
The remnant low pressure that once was Ian is still off the coast of Virginia, throwing a few additional clouds in our direction Tuesday.
After starting in the 30s and 40s (patchy frost in the New River Valley), we’ll still manage to reach the 60s Tuesday afternoon.
A southwest breeze then kicks in as Ian finally kicks the bucket. This will warm us up into the 70s Wednesday and especially Thursday!
This comes ahead of a strong, but moisture-starved, cold front. It won’t bring much - if any - rain to the area, but it will bring a blast of colder air heading into next weekend.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday, but low temperatures will drop into the 30s area-wide Sunday morning.
(The map below shows some 20s, but I’m skeptical of temperatures getting that low at the moment. Stay with us for updates.)
Some parts of the New River Valley and Highlands have already seen a light frost, but Sunday offers (perhaps) a better chance of it.
Our average first frost comes in October, so this would be right on schedule for most of the area.
