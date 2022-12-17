Cold but dry before our next big system

Apart from spotty showers in the mountains we are particularly dry this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average.

Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We lose more heat on Sunday to put us in the 30s for most of our highs.

The cold air pairs up with moisture overnight to cause light snow showers. Most are done early in the day, but spotty snow or even rain showers are possible in the Highlands Sunday.

Light snow showers tonight are mostly done by sunrise

Winds pick up in the middle of Sunday. Some gusts reach 30 mph. You’ll notice the breeze if you’re driving, but it’s not enough to prevent you from being able to travel.

Temperatures rebound with less wind on Monday. Then we hold steady in the mid-40s through Wednesday.

Grab an extra jacket for Sunday: the afternoon breeze makes it feel even colder

Each day before Thursday is nice and dry. This makes it a great time to prep for the last few weeks of the year. Our next system brings some snow and lots of cold so make use of the calm conditions.

The stretch of dry weather is long enough to make sure you’re prepped for the end of the year

The next cold front coming our way means precipitation both Thursday and Friday. There is some indecision as to how the system will form, but rain looks more likely Thursday with more snow (especially in the mountains) on Friday. Keep checking in with us as the system gets closer for more details.

Thursday’s precipitation looks mostly liquid. Friday has the better chance of snow.

Whether your zone gets snow, rain, or both we all have lots of cold air coming at the end of the week. Highs can reach the 30s while the front comes through, but behind it highs are limited to the 20s.

After our snow and rain system arctic air keeps us well below average

Lows drop even further with plenty of teens and even some single digits. These nice days are a great time to make sure you’ve got a good winter coat ready.