Calm and sunny before a soggy end to the year

The system bringing storms along the Gulf Coast today means rain for us tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – The last two days of the year have quite a few contrasts. The differences are driven by a cold front moving through the central part of the country. Colder air is meeting warmer air near the Mississippi River this morning.

Storms are possible far towards our south, but this system loses some intensity as it moves towards us

The clear skies early Friday help temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s for highs.

Temperatures improved a ton after the chilly Christmas weekend

The front brings more clouds to our skies in the afternoon. We go from mostly sunny at sunrise to mostly cloudy by dusk. Overcast skies stick around through the night.

Clouds are around all night, but rain holds off until after sunrise

Saturday starts with plenty of clouds but only a few spotty showers. Rain takes time to develop; most of us are dry until noon.

After noon the rain crosses the North Carolina border bringing rain to the Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Southside zones. Rain eases off in those zones around 3:00 PM while a different piece of the system brings rain to the Highlands and NRV.

Rain spreads out Saturday afternoon, but most of us are dry before the start of 2023

Rain is done for most of us by 8:00 PM with clearer skies by 10:00 PM. Rain totals are close to 0.25″ for most with areas near Lynchburg getting closer to 0.50″.

Rain totals are even higher on the eastern side of the state with some storms possible there

Clouds hold highs to the 50s on Saturday, but they bounce right back on Sunday. 2023 begins with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s just like Friday.