After record heat on Thursday ... good luck warming up on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will give you a look at which areas in our region might see some wintry weather, and when we’ll warm back up again.

To get your forecast and have weather alerts sent straight to your phone, download our free apps.

And, if you LOVE the science behind the weather and want to know more, sign up for our free Beyond the Forecast newsletter here.