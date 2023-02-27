‘The wedge’ to keep us cooler, overcast and wet at times Monday before false spring resumes

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday was a beautiful and brighter day in our area, but Monday will look and feel different thanks to ‘the wedge.’

In addition to cooler air and a greyer sky, we’ll see a few rounds of showers. One of which comes in the form of a narrow band of light rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

FutureTracker around 8 a.m. Monday

Another comes in the form of scattered showers (heavy at times) along with isolated rumbles of thunder after 3 or 4 p.m. These will move from west to east.

FutureTracker around 4 p.m. Monday

The wind picks up afterward with a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday west of the Parkway.

Regardless, expect temperatures to recover nicely by Tuesday afternoon. Most of us make it into the 60s and 70s for highs.

High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

We’ll be about that warm Wednesday and Thursday too, though Thursday morning brings along a few rain showers thanks to a nearby front.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning

A stronger system rides that front heading into Friday, bringing multiple rounds of rain and possibly some storms.

The greatest chance for severe storms that day appears to be farther south - where the air is warmer. A patchy wintry mix will be possible in the higher elevations north of Interstate 64.

Rain likely at times Friday

We’ll cool down for the weekend with highs in the 50s. Lows Sunday morning will be near or below freezing.

Lots of changes in the weather this week! Keep up with them by downloading our free 10 News and weather apps.