Temperatures turn around following freezing mornings later this week

Temps rise from the 20s Thursday morning to 60s by the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A Nor’Easter that’s pounded parts of New England with snow and wind has been partially responsible for our taste of winter in recent days too.

After bitter wind chills Wednesday morning, highs recover a little bit in comparison to the last two days. We’ll reach the 40s and 50s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/15/2023

The wind stays gusty at times, though not as strong as what a lot of us felt Tuesday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 3/15/2023

As the wind calms at night, temperatures tank into the 20s by first thing Thursday morning.

Overnight low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Sunshine to start and a breeze out of the west and southwest will be enough for temperatures to soar back into the 60s by Thursday afternoon. What a relief!

That warm-up comes ahead of a frontal system. While most of St. Patrick’s Day is dry and mild, the end of the day will be pretty wet. Showers are expected during the evening and nighttime hours.

Rain increases Friday evening and Friday night

Once this cold front passes east, we’ll turn breezy Saturday with increasing sun. Sunday will then be cold.

Weekend forecast for 3/18 and 3/19/2023

Expect lows in the 20s both Sunday and Monday mornings - not exactly fitting for the first official day of spring.

