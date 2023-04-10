36º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH: 7:05 a.m. Appcast – April 10, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Have questions? Leave them in the comment forum below!

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Southwest Virginia
Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know which days will be the warmest this week and when you could see rain.

You might want to grab a light jacket this morning as Monday starts out a little frosty. But later in the day, it’s set to warm up, with temperatures across much of our area hitting the 60s.

At about 7:05 a.m., meteorologist Chris Michaels broke down which days will be the warmest this week and when you could see rain.

Click here for a full breakdown of the forecast.

If you missed this morning’s Appcast, you can watch it here.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter