Combination of chilly mornings, warming afternoons take us through much of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like Easter Sunday morning, Monday starts out a little frosty at times. However, sunshine will be a restoring force in the weather - bringing afternoon highs into the 60s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/10/2023

A clear sky and calm wind will once again be the recipe for a cold night and early Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows heading into Tuesday morning, 4/11/2023

High pressure remains overhead throughout much of the week, leading to brighter skies and warming days through Thursday.

High pressure to supply more sun, warmth in the days ahead

Thursday will be the warmest, at which point the mountains reach the upper 70s and the rest of the area reaches the 80s.

Feeling like early June Thursday afternoon

Once high pressure breaks down, a weak storm system will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms late Friday and late Sunday

We’ll turn drier the rest of the day Saturday before another storm from the west brings showers and storms Sunday. A cool-down will follow that.

Download the 10 News and weather apps to stay up to date on the forecast for the week ahead.