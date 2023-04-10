38º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Combination of chilly mornings, warming afternoons take us through much of the week

Temperatures eventually rise into the 70s and 80s during the afternoons this week

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, frost, freeze, warmth, virginia weather
High temperature forecast through April 16, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like Easter Sunday morning, Monday starts out a little frosty at times. However, sunshine will be a restoring force in the weather - bringing afternoon highs into the 60s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/10/2023

A clear sky and calm wind will once again be the recipe for a cold night and early Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows heading into Tuesday morning, 4/11/2023

High pressure remains overhead throughout much of the week, leading to brighter skies and warming days through Thursday.

High pressure to supply more sun, warmth in the days ahead

Thursday will be the warmest, at which point the mountains reach the upper 70s and the rest of the area reaches the 80s.

Feeling like early June Thursday afternoon

Once high pressure breaks down, a weak storm system will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms late Friday and late Sunday

We’ll turn drier the rest of the day Saturday before another storm from the west brings showers and storms Sunday. A cool-down will follow that.

Download the 10 News and weather apps to stay up to date on the forecast for the week ahead.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter