TONIGHT: Get a detailed look at your workweek forecast | 10 p.m. Appcast

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Freeze Watches and Warnings are spread through the Highlands and NRV

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will let you know what you can expect this week. Our Appcast will begin at 10 p.m. - if you’re waiting to watch us live, refresh your screen!

Don’t forget – if you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them out way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

