Short stretch of sun but still cool

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the day on the chilly side, and even though we can warm up to 30 degrees higher than where we started the day that only puts us in the 60s.
Temperatures are in the 60s for only a few hours, but we stay above 50 for the first hours after sunset.
Winds pick up after 3:00 PM, but since we are above 50 degrees wind chill is not an issue. Once we fall below 50 winds ease off.
Lows are in the 30s across the region with the Highlands and NRV mostly at or below freezing. These temperatures are even cooler than Monday morning.
Counties in the north and west are in Freeze Watches and Warnings through Tuesday morning. After Tuesday lows slowly but steadily improve into the upper 30s and 40s.
Highs are consistent for the sunny days at the start of the week. Tuesday only adds a few degrees. Clouds later this week prevent us from warming much more.
Incoming showers start Wednesday and last into the start of next week. If you want to enjoy the sunshine Monday and Tuesday are your only chances for a while.
Friday is one of the rainiest days ahead, but storms are unlikely until Sunday. Dry conditions in Lynchburg and Southside will get much better from the late-April showers.
A number of warm fronts move through the country in the second half of the week. Friday sends lots of moisture our way, and the cold front coming over the weekend has the best chance of causing storms.
Another benefit of the rain is limiting pollen. Pollen counts are still high at the start of the week, but once rain arrives it does a great job of preventing the pollen from spreading through the air. Consistent rain means consistently low pollen towards the weekend.