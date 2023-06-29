63º

WATCH: When will the air quality improve in Southwest Virginia? | Appcast - June 29, 2023

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

An unhealthy haze continues to fall over much of our area, making it difficult for some of us to breathe. Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know when air quality conditions could improve in an Appcast at 7:05 a.m.

Plus, there are a few storms on the horizon; we’ll show when and where they could arrive.

For a closer look at the forecast, check out this article.

