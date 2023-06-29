Smoke-filled skies persist before sizzling heat, scattered storms develop

Smoke, heat and storm headlines for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Smoke became thick at times Wednesday, and it will stay that way Thursday. This is thanks to wildfires in western Canada and upper level winds dragging smoke down from it.

Smoke forecast for Thursday afternoon

By Friday, it will slowly move from west to east and out of the area.

Smoke forecast by Friday afternoon

This happens as storm clusters dive down from the northwest. One such cluster misses us Thursday.

We stand the chance of a few showers from another Friday morning, but the better chance for showers and storms develops late Friday afternoon into the evening.

Scattered storms are expected late Friday afternoon into the evening

Some of these could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat with any storms that develop over us.

High temperatures will be typical of late June the next two days. Most of us reach 83 to 89°.

The weekend features more scattered storms, thanks to heat, humidity and a weak disturbance to the north.

Upper level air pattern for heat and storms through 4th of July 2023

Once that fizzles out, most storms will be focused to our south. We’re feeling cautiously optimistic about the forecast heading into the 4th of July next Tuesday.

Forecast for July 2 to July 4, 2023

High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, while low temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s.