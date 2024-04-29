77º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Zebras break loose on a highway in Washington state - The Sprint

We shared that story and more

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re kicking off a new week and what better way to do that than with the queen herself, Japhanie Gray?!

As you’re grabbing lunch or dinner, kick back and relax as we catch you up on all that’s trending.

The Sprint airs live at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below:

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos