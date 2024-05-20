Washington Park Caretaker's Cottage appears on statewide endangered historic places list

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley and state have released lists of the most endangered historic places.

Alison Blanton, Board Member of the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, said the Washington Park Caretaker’s Cottage was one of ten places listed on “Preservation Virginia’s” statewide list.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The house is from the 1900′s and a piece of black history in the Star City.

As 10 News previously reported, the city previously planned to demolish the house so they could put in a pool, but now the structure stands in limbo.

“Even though it’s not going to be directly demolished right now, without a use its future is still very uncertain,” Blanton said.

Blanton said she’s happy to see it on the statewide list, to show the significance and bring awareness to the issue.