COMING UP: Tracking severe weather headed our way | Appcast - July 19, 2023

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Weather Authority Alert Day (WSLS)

As a Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect, we’re working for you to track scattered storms that are expected to sweep through our region.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels will let you know where we could see localized flooding and wind damage in an Appcast at 7:05 a.m.

We’ll also provide an overview of what you can expect in your backyard and let you know when the storms are set to clear up.

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

