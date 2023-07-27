75º
WATCH: Tracking the hottest air of the season, isolated storms | Appcast - July 27, 2023

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A Weather Authority Alert Day goes into effect Thursday at 2 p.m., and we’re working for you to track the hottest air thus far this season.

A Weather Authority Alert Day goes into effect Thursday at 2 p.m., and we’re working for you to track the hottest air thus far this season and isolated severe thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels gives you a breakdown of which areas will heat up the most and when.

Plus, with the heat comes a threat for thunderstorms. We’ll tell you the zones that could see damaging winds and localized flooding.

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your neck of the woods. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email