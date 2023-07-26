Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Thursday, July 27, Saturday July 29

Your Local Weather Authority has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 that will expire at midnight on Saturday, July 29.

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday, July 26 - 7 p.m.

Over the next 3 days, west-central Virginia will see the year’s hottest temperatures thus far. During this time we will see temperatures nearing the 100°F mark and the potential for daily heat records to be broken.

Along with the heat, storms will fire up on Thursday and Saturday. A few will have the ability to pack a punch and could bring localized flooding and damaging winds.

Expect higher temps

Peak heat index values (”feels like temperatures”) will reach 90-95°F in the Highlands and the New River Valley. Temperatures will feel like 95-100°F along I-81 and 100-105°F in parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, and Southside.

Feels like temperatures could reach the triple digits in certain areas

There is a low probability of widespread hazardous weather Thursday afternoon.

A marginal risk includes most of our counties on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will build through the early afternoon with mature storms developing by the mid/late afternoon. Some isolated storms will cause localized flooding and have damaging winds.

Marginal risk in most areas

Here is a look at the future tracker showing isolated storms at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Rain moving through the area

The pattern of daytime heating with high temperatures getting near the triple digits will last until Saturday afternoon. High pressure to our south and west is funneling in winds that are bringing higher humidity and temperatures into our region.

With the addition of low pressure to the north and east, winds at the upper levels are converging along the Ohio Valley. As these systems track toward the east, we will have the potential to see severe weather.

High pressure to the SW aids the heat. Converging winds and Low pressure to the NE aid in storm development

