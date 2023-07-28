79º
WATCH: Where will the heat index reach triple digits? | Appcast - July 28, 2023

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Shortly after 7 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels will provide a detailed look at where we could see a heat index hit more than 100°.

It’s the hottest week of the year.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels provides a detailed look at where we could see a heat index hit more than 100°. Plus, the extreme heat could bring in strong thunderstorms. We’ll tell you when they could arrive and where we could see localized flooding.

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

