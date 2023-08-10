When heavy rain will arrive and how long it’ll last | Appcast - Aug. 10, 2023

Rounds of heavy rain are expected to move through parts of our region Thursday. We’re working for you on when you’ll need your umbrella.

Rounds of heavy rain are expected to move through parts of our region Thursday. We’re working for you on when you’ll need your umbrella.

Here’s a breakdown of what Meteorologist Chris Michaels will be discussing in Thursday’s Appcast:

Timing out when the rain will arrive and where it’s expected to hit the hardest

We’re turning hotter this weekend; we’ll tell you when you can expect to cool off

You can find a full breakdown of the forecast here.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.