Appcast canceled for Aug. 28

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

UPDATE

Meteorologist Chris Michaels will no longer be having an Appcast at 7:05 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

As many of you head back to work for the week, be sure to keep an umbrella handy. It’s looking to be a soggy start for some with a chance for localized flooding.

Shortly after 7 a.m., meteorologist Chris Michaels will break down which parts of our region will see the most rain and when we’ll catch a break from the wet weather.

He’ll also let us know when we could see a drop in humidity. For a closer look at the forecast, check out this article.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

