Flood Watch in the Highlands and NRV

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect on Sunday, September 10th from noon until midnight. Showers on Sunday add rain to an environment primed with water thanks to three previous days of rain. The flood threat is more limited than it was on Saturday.
The storm risk is also noticeably lower. Severe storms steer clear of us despite our afternoon showers. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but damaging wind gusts are unlikely.
If you have any flooding pictures to share be sure to send them to our Pin It page. That’s the best way to get them to us and get them on the air.