Flood Watch in the Highlands and NRV

The Flood Watch sticks to northern counties as opposed to the widespread watch we had on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect on Sunday, September 10th from noon until midnight. Showers on Sunday add rain to an environment primed with water thanks to three previous days of rain. The flood threat is more limited than it was on Saturday.

Accumulations between 0.25 and 0.5 inches are common

Rain from the past three days means we are at a greater risk of flooding

The flood risk is much lower on Sunday than it was on Saturday

The storm risk is also noticeably lower. Severe storms steer clear of us despite our afternoon showers. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but damaging wind gusts are unlikely.

Severe storms are well to our west today

