🌧️Share your weather pics with us via Pin It for a chance to be featured on TV

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch stays in effect this afternoon until 9:00 p.m. Monday (June 26).

As the system develops, more storms grow in Southside and Lynchburg, especially after 4:00 p.m.

If you see severe weather in your area – be it storm damage, heavy rain, or hail – snap a picture and send it to us through Pin It (as long as it is safe to do so!)

Once you submit your photo, you have the chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms. It could also even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on Virginia Today, which airs on weekday mornings.

Wondering how that works? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

Once you’ve done that, your photo should appear in our weather gallery below:

See More For a detailed look at this week’s forecast, click here. Be sure to stay weather-aware today by downloading our free 10 News weather app for updates on the forecast. Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.