Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

Most of us can expect storms through the early evening

ROANOKE, Va. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch stays in effect through this afternoon until 9:00 PM tonight. Showers and storms are starting to develop with enough energy to create damaging wind gusts and hail.

Southside and Lynchburg have the best chance for storms today

This afternoon’s storms start both north and south with some in the Highlands and in North Carolina. As our system develops more storms grow in Southside and Lynchburg especially after 4:00 PM.

Hail and damaging wind are the most prominent threats

The amount of energy available to these storms means hail crystals can rise into the air again and again. That helps them grow to a damaging size. Wind gusts can get high enough to break branches and cause power outages today.

There is a low chance for tornadoes to form. Winds are not particularly favorable for tornadoes in our region, but the chance exists through the evening.

Safely send any hail or damage pictures to us at wsls.com/pins

If you have pictures of hail, rain, clouds, or damage send them to our Pin It page. Stay safe as you take those pictures. If you have images from after the storms roll through we would love to see those as well.