Soggy start to Memorial Day before showers turn more scattered

ROANOKE, Va. – A soaking rain has taken over parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands since late Sunday.

Memorial Day starts with that constant flow of moisture, which could result in localized flooding of streams, creeks and poor drainage areas.

FutureTracker - 8 a.m. Monday

Heading into the afternoon, however, our storm system jogs east a bit. That will cut off the flow of widespread rain, reducing it to scattered showers.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Monday

A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, but our storm system will continue its slow journey out of here. A northeast breeze each day will keep high temperatures about 10 to 15° below average for late May.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 5/30/2023

The good news with the rain, cloud cover and cooler air is that pollen levels will stay very low. They’ll creep up Thursday.

Pollen levels stay low through the end of May

This comes as the pattern changes. High pressure will become the more dominant feature, resulting in warmer and brighter weather Thursday through Saturday.

Turning warmer through the early days of June

Highs will reach the 70s and 80s before another round of showers possibly enters the forecast Sunday.

For all updates on the forecast, be sure to keep it with our free 10 News and weather apps.